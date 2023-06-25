Bangladesh tribunal sentences 4 to death for 1971 war crimes in Jashore

A war crimes tribunal has sentenced four people to death for killings in Jashore during the 1971 Liberation War.

A three-judge panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam issued the verdict on Sunday with convict Amzad Hossain Molla in the dock.

The three others, the associates of Amzad – Ohab Molla, Mahtab Biswas and Fosiar Rahman Molla – are absconding. This is the 52nd verdict issued by the tribunal, Prosecutor Shahidur Rahman said.

“Those who killed people indiscriminately during the war are enemies of humanity,” the judges observed in the verdict.