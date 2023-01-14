    বাংলা

    Three die in separate motorcycle crashes in Jhenaidah

    A truck ran over a motorcycle in Koyargachhi, leaving two dead. A bus crashed into another two-wheeler in Murotala

    Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM

    Three motorcycle riders have died in two separate road accidents in Jhenaidah.

    The incidents occurred in Sadar Upazila’s Koyargachhi and Shailkupa Upazila’s Murotala early on Saturday.

    The dead have been identified as Shakil Hossain, 22, Rakib Hossain Rocky, 21, and Tushar Biswas, 35.

    Shakil and Rocky, residents of Monoharpur village in Kaliganj Upazila, were heading to Jhenaidah Sadar on a motorcycle around 8 am when a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle on the Jhenaidah-Jashore highway in Koyargachhi. The two men died on the spot, according to Barobazar Highway Police Station chief Monjurul Alam.

    Meanwhile, Tushar Biswas was injured after his motorcycle collided head-on with a bus operated by Golden Line Paribahan in Murotala around 10 am, said Shailkupa Police Station chief Md Aminul Islam.

    “He was rushed to a local upazila health centre where an on-duty doctor declared him dead.”

    Police have seized the bus, he added.

