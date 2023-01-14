Three die in separate motorcycle crashes in Jhenaidah

Shakil and Rocky, residents of Monoharpur village in Kaliganj Upazila, were heading to Jhenaidah Sadar on a motorcycle around 8 am when a brick-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle on the Jhenaidah-Jashore highway in Koyargachhi. The two men died on the spot, according to Barobazar Highway Police Station chief Monjurul Alam.

Meanwhile, Tushar Biswas was injured after his motorcycle collided head-on with a bus operated by Golden Line Paribahan in Murotala around 10 am, said Shailkupa Police Station chief Md Aminul Islam.