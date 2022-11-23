Court police get helmets, bulletproof vests after militants’ escape

Court police have received 30 helmets and 30 bulletproof vests in the wake of two death-row militants' escape from a crowded court building in Dhaka.

Measures have also been taken to repair old closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and install new ones on every floor of court buildings, said Md Jashim Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Prosecution wing.

Police will contact the Department of Public Works if the judge allows the installation of CCTV cameras in the session room of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal, according to him. The court will oversee the matter.

The helmets and bulletproof vests were sent to the courtrooms on Monday, said Jashim.