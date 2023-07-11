Are rooftop gardens helping spread deadly dengue outbreak?

Dhaka residents were encouraged to nurture more rooftop gardens when the temperature hit the roof this summer. Now that dengue became a menace in monsoon, those rooftop gardens has become a headache.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, carriers of the dengue virus, breed in stagnant clear water, and plant pots at the rooftop gardens can provide them a suitable breeding ground, experts worry.

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) found Aedes larvae in 11 percent of the rooftop gardens in the city in a survey last year. They are finding larvae this year too, said DNCC officers.