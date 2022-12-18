US Embassy says it raised security concerns at the highest levels of Bangladesh govt

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said it raised security concerns with the highest levels of the Bangladesh government after Ambassador Peter Haas faced a demonstration by the families of servicemen who disappeared under BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s regime.
A spokesperson for the embassy said on Sunday it also raised the matter at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington after Haas confronted the demonstrators under the banner of ‘Maayer Kanna’ or ‘A Mother’s Tears’ during a visit to the home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, an alleged victim of enforced disappearance, in the capital’s Shahinbagh last Wednesday.
Sumon’s mother Afroza Islam Ankhi is the coordinator of Maayer Daak, or A Mother’s Call, an organisation of families of people who have disappeared in recent years under the Awami League government.
The embassy spokesperson said the US ambassador ended his prescheduled meeting with Maayer Daak on Dec 14 due to security concerns.
The spokesperson said the meeting was interrupted by protesters, who attempted to enter the building where the ambassador was located. Other protesters surrounded the ambassador’s vehicle.
“We have raised this matter at the highest levels of the Bangladeshi government, as well as with the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC.”
Witnesses said the demonstrators tried to hand Haas a memorandum, seeking Washington’s support in investigating the disappearance of their loved ones and the punishment of those behind their deaths by hanging following verdicts of kangaroo courts during military strongman Zia’s rule.
Amid pushing and shoving, the ambassador got in his car and left the place. He later talked to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen over the matter.
Dhaka University Teachers’ Association and some other organisations have criticised the US ambassador for not taking the memorandum from Maayer Kanna. They accused the ambassador of biasedness.
The embassy spokesperson said: “Human rights are at the centre of US foreign policy. Therefore, the US Embassy takes seriously all allegations of human rights violations and regularly meets with a wide variety of human rights organisations.
“The US Embassy had not received any prior communication from Maayer Kanna over the last several years.”