US Embassy says it raised security concerns at the highest levels of Bangladesh govt

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said it raised security concerns with the highest levels of the Bangladesh government after Ambassador Peter Haas faced a demonstration by the families of servicemen who disappeared under BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s regime.

A spokesperson for the embassy said on Sunday it also raised the matter at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington after Haas confronted the demonstrators under the banner of ‘Maayer Kanna’ or ‘A Mother’s Tears’ during a visit to the home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, an alleged victim of enforced disappearance, in the capital’s Shahinbagh last Wednesday.

Sumon’s mother Afroza Islam Ankhi is the coordinator of Maayer Daak, or A Mother’s Call, an organisation of families of people who have disappeared in recent years under the Awami League government.

The embassy spokesperson said the US ambassador ended his prescheduled meeting with Maayer Daak on Dec 14 due to security concerns.