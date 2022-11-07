Dhaka’s size and population grew exponentially in last three decades. Its cultural space, not so much

In the last decades, Dhaka’s population has increased rapidly. The Population and Housing Census 2022 has revealed that more than 12 million people reside in the city. The number was 6.4 million in 1991.

The city has been growing in size too, especially since the turn of the century. New suburbs were added, especially in Uttara, Mirpur and Demra areas. Amenities in the gentrified parts of Dhaka are being added too - new shopping malls, eateries, coffee shops, essential markets, business enterprises and branches of banks.

A recent estimation puts the size of the city at 305 square km.

But it turns out the city is increasingly becoming a zone where culture comes to die.

Historically, especially since the partition in 1947, Dhaka has always been considered a major hub for cultural activities for Bengali speakers. Even before Bangladesh became independent, numerous drama clubs were actively staging shows weekly, and a good number of art galleries, and most importantly, cinema halls, showcasing one of the top forms of arts, were opened in different parts of Dhaka.

For theatre and art buffs, by 1991, the Baily Road area and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy became the places to be in a city of 6.4 million, especially during the weekend.