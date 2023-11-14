Bodies of woman and her two daughters recovered from home in Kishoreganj

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two daughters from Kishoreganj’s Hossainpur Upazila and said evidence suggests they were murdered.
The bodies were recovered around 9 am on Tuesday from a house in Basurchar village, said district police Superintendent Md Russell Sheikh.
The dead were identified as Taslima Akter, 30, and her daughters, Mohana, 11, and Bonna, 7. Taslima’s husband Manjil Mia is a migrant worker living in Saudi Arabia.
“Their deaths do not seem to be from natural causes. We can’t yet tell if it was murder or suicide, but the evidence points to killing,” the officer said.
Noting that the door of the home was open when the bodies were found, he said: “There were no signs of struggle inside. The furniture and other things were all left alone. Police are trying to solve the mystery.”
Hossainpur Police Station chief Asaduzzaman Titu said the bodies were sent to hospital for autopsy. No case has yet been filed over the incident and no one has been taken into custody either.