Bodies of woman and her two daughters recovered from home in Kishoreganj

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two daughters from Kishoreganj’s Hossainpur Upazila and said evidence suggests they were murdered.

The bodies were recovered around 9 am on Tuesday from a house in Basurchar village, said district police Superintendent Md Russell Sheikh.

The dead were identified as Taslima Akter, 30, and her daughters, Mohana, 11, and Bonna, 7. Taslima’s husband Manjil Mia is a migrant worker living in Saudi Arabia.