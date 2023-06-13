Khaleda undergoes tests during late night hospital visit

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing medical tests at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital after falling ill at her home at midnight.
Khaleda was admitted to the hospital at around 1:30 am on Tuesday.
Her treatment is taking place under the strict supervision of a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.
Khaleda went to the hospital for the last time on Apr 29 and returned home after five days following some tests.
The former prime minister has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time.
Since 2021, she has been hospitalised several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.
The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda was released from prison in 2020 by an executive order and the government conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.
Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.