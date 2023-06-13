    বাংলা

    Khaleda undergoes tests during late night hospital visit

    The former prime minister has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 06:18 AM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing medical tests at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital after falling ill at her home at midnight.

    Khaleda was admitted to the hospital at around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

    Her treatment is taking place under the strict supervision of a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

    Khaleda went to the hospital for the last time on Apr 29 and returned home after five days following some tests.

    The former prime minister has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time.

    Since 2021, she has been hospitalised several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.

    The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Khaleda was released from prison in 2020 by an executive order and the government conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.

    Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Khaleda returns home after five days in hospital
    Khaleda arrives home after five days
    The medical board decided to continue treatment at home after tests
    Khaleda Zia rushed to hospital after falling ill at midnight
    Khaleda rushed to hospital
    The BNP chairperson has been taken to Evercare Hospital
    BNP chief Khaleda Zia in hospital for tests
    Khaleda in hospital for tests
    The BNP chairperson has been suffering from health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time
    Khaleda Zia to return home from hospital
    Khaleda Zia to return home from hospital
    Her team of doctors made the decision to continue treatment at home after tests

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps