Khaleda undergoes tests during late night hospital visit

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is undergoing medical tests at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital after falling ill at her home at midnight.

Khaleda was admitted to the hospital at around 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Her treatment is taking place under the strict supervision of a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

Khaleda went to the hospital for the last time on Apr 29 and returned home after five days following some tests.

The former prime minister has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time.