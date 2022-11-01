Garment factory workers block Dhaka road demanding back pay

Workers from a garment factory have blocked a road near the capital's Kamalapur area demanding arrears after they received word that their factory is changing its location.

The employees of Olio Apparels Ltd, which employs around 3,000 workers, barricaded the road from the BRTC bus depot to Dhaka’s Notre Dame College starting at 8 am on Tuesday, Motijheel Police Station Inspector Belal Hossain said.

Workers came to the factory to begin their morning shift on Tuesday, but found it locked. They then learned that their workstation was being moved to Uttara, Inspector Belal said.