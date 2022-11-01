    বাংলা

    Garment factory workers block Dhaka road demanding back pay

    Traffic has come to a halt on the road near Kamalapur after the protest started on Tuesday morning

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 08:44 AM

    Workers from a garment factory have blocked a road near the capital's Kamalapur area demanding arrears after they received word that their factory is changing its location.

    The employees of Olio Apparels Ltd, which employs around 3,000 workers, barricaded the road from the BRTC bus depot to Dhaka’s Notre Dame College starting at 8 am on Tuesday, Motijheel Police Station Inspector Belal Hossain said.

    Workers came to the factory to begin their morning shift on Tuesday, but found it locked. They then learned that their workstation was being moved to Uttara, Inspector Belal said.

    Workers say that the factory is being relocated without clearing its dues and blocked the road in protest, blocking traffic as of 1 pm, according to the inspector.

    Senior police personnel are speaking with the unions to solve the issue, Belal said.

