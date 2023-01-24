Hasina opens conference for deputy commissioners in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a three-day conference for deputy commissioners, urging them to carry out their duties properly during the final year of the Awami League government’s current term.
The prime minister issued a series of instructions to the administrators during the inaugural ceremony at her office on Tuesday.
This year's conference will consist of 26 sessions and 20 working sessions, which will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
Seven sessions will be held on Tuesday, eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday. The DCs will also have courtesy visits with President Md Abdul Hamid, Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.
The DC conference is held each year to provide necessary guidance and direct discussions between the government’s policymakers and district-level administrators.
A total of 245 proposals have been received from the deputy and divisional commissioners for discussion at the conference this year, said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain. The Health Services Division sent the most proposals -- 23.
In addition, proposals on land management, improving law and order, strengthening the activities of local government institutions, disaster management, relief rehabilitation activities, implementation of employment creation and poverty alleviation programmes at the local level will be discussed at the event.
The administrators will also focus on the implementation of social safety net programmes, use of information and communication technology and e-governance, improvement and expansion of quality of education, health care and family welfare, environmental conservation and pollution prevention, development of physical infrastructure, and monitoring and implementation of development activities.
The DCs held an open discussion with the prime minister on the first day of the conference at her office in Tejgaon. They took photos following the discussion and are scheduled to have dinner with her at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
The DCs are also scheduled to visit the parliament for a meeting and discussion with the speaker and dinner afterwards. The top district administration officials will also meet with the chief justice at the Supreme Court.
The cabinet secretary said that the DCs will meet the president on the last day of the conference at his official residence and listen to his instructions.