Hasina opens conference for deputy commissioners in Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a three-day conference for deputy commissioners, urging them to carry out their duties properly during the final year of the Awami League government’s current term.

The prime minister issued a series of instructions to the administrators during the inaugural ceremony at her office on Tuesday.

This year's conference will consist of 26 sessions and 20 working sessions, which will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Seven sessions will be held on Tuesday, eight on Wednesday and 10 on Thursday. The DCs will also have courtesy visits with President Md Abdul Hamid, Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.