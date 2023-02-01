Voting underway in six constituencies left vacant by BNP

Six constituencies that fell vacant after the resignations of the BNP's lawmakers are holding the polls to elect new parliamentary representatives.
Voting started at 8:30 am on Wednesday and will continue without any interruption until 4:30 pm.
Voters are casting their ballots using electronic voting machines in the bypoll to Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, Chapainawabganj-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 seats.
The ruling Awami League’s candidates are vying for three of the six seats while leaving the Thakurgaon-3 and Bogura-4 seats to their coalition partner, the Workers Party of Bangladesh and the Hasanul Haq Inu-led faction of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.
No one got an Awami League ticket to contest in the Brahmanbaria-2 seat. Instead, leaders and activists of the ruling party are backing Abdul Sattar, who held the Brahmanbaria seat before he joined the five other BNP lawmakers in quitting the legislature. However, he has now left the BNP and is back in the race for the seat.
The Jatiya Party nominated candidates for all six seats, but one of them had their candidacy rejected by the Election Commission. Jatiya Party candidate Md Abdul Hamid is in the running for the Brahmanbaria seat, but the Awami League is not backing him.
Social media personality Ashraful Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, is running for both seats in Bogura. He previously had his name on the ballot in the 2018 parliamentary polls and grabbed headlines after being attacked by ruling party supporters.
Sattar in Brahmanbaria later stole the spotlight from Alom. Sattar’s opponent Abu Asif Ahmed has caused an even bigger stir as he left the BNP to run for election before going missing under mysterious circumstances at the beginning of the week.
Amid growing speculation about his whereabouts, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said Asif may have voluntarily gone into hiding. Asif’s wife Meherunnisa suggested that the police may have "done something to him". The election commission refuted her claims, saying it had found no involvement of any law enforcement agency in Asif's disappearance.