Voting underway in six constituencies left vacant by BNP

No one got an Awami League ticket to contest in the Brahmanbaria-2 seat. Instead, leaders and activists of the ruling party are backing Abdul Sattar, who held the Brahmanbaria seat before he joined the five other BNP lawmakers in quitting the legislature. However, he has now left the BNP and is back in the race for the seat.



The Jatiya Party nominated candidates for all six seats, but one of them had their candidacy rejected by the Election Commission. Jatiya Party candidate Md Abdul Hamid is in the running for the Brahmanbaria seat, but the Awami League is not backing him.



Social media personality Ashraful Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, is running for both seats in Bogura. He previously had his name on the ballot in the 2018 parliamentary polls and grabbed headlines after being attacked by ruling party supporters.