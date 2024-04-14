‘You are free’: moment Somali pirates release captured Bangladeshi ship and crew

The pirates took position in front of the ship on two speedboats. One voice is heard asking the sailors to raise their hands. Another voice is then heard saying something in Somali.



The aircraft dropped three bags in the water and the pirates on the speedboats picked those up one by one. They were cheering every time a bag was dropped. After dropping the last bag, the aircraft turned around and left.



A voice on the ship is then heard telling the sailors in English: “You are free. You can go.”



No official of Kabir Group acknowledged paying ransom for the release of the ship and the 23 members of its crew.



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government did not have information on ransom paid for MV Abdullah and its crew.



Reuters and the Somali media mentioned Tk 5 million ransom, but CEO Meherul did not give a direct reply to questions on the matter.



“We worked in line with the maritime laws of the US, the UK, Somalia and Kenya after communicating with international organisations. We can’t reveal many things as per the conditions set in the negotiation,” he said.



Meherul had been the negotiator for the company when its ship MV Jahan Moni was captured by pirates in 2010.