Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to stay alert as convective clouds have formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Squalls and gusts caused by active monsoon conditions over the north Bay may affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Friday.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, according to meteorologist Dr Md Abul Kalam Mallik.