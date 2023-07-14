    বাংলা

    Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3

    All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast

    News Desk
    Published : 14 July 2023, 07:35 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 07:35 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to stay alert as convective clouds have formed over the Bay of Bengal.

    Squalls and gusts caused by active monsoon conditions over the north Bay may affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Friday.

    The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, according to meteorologist Dr Md Abul Kalam Mallik.

    All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

    Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are in the forecast for most parts of the country, including Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.

    In the last 24 hours, Tetulia recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 144 mm. During that time, the mercury soared to 35.3 degrees Celcius in Rajshahi, making it the hottest place in the country.

    Day and night temperature may vary slightly across the country on Friday.

