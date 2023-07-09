    বাংলা

    Neighbour arrested over man's stabbing death in Jhenaidah

    Mehedi Hasan went out to buy cigarettes at midnight when he got into an argument with his neighbour and was fatally stabbed

    Jhenaidah Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 July 2023, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 08:31 AM

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his neighbour in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.

    Mehedi Hasan, a 25-year-old native of Master Para, was stabbed to death around midnight on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Kaliganj Police Station.

    Police subsequently arrested his neighbour, 36-year-old Akram, in connection with the incident.

    Mehedi went out to buy cigarettes around 12 am, said OC Mahbubur, citing Mehedi’s family.

    He asked Akram for some money at the time, but the two got into an altercation, the suspect told police during the preliminary interrogation.

    An enraged Akram began stabbing Mehedi indiscriminately at one point. Locals later rushed Mehedi to the Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

    Police have sent the body to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. A case will soon be filed on the incident, Mahbubur said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Embassy of Bangladesh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Deputy secretary sacked for raping housekeepers in Saudi Arabia
    The sexual assaults occurred at a safe house of the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh
    Two dead as pickup crashes into autorickshaw in Jhenaidah
    2 die in Jhenaidah road accident
    An autorickshaw carrying passengers to Kaliganj collided head-on with a pickup van, leaving three others injured
    Convicted JMB militant worked at a TV station while on the run, says RAB
    Convicted JMB militant worked at a TV station: RAB
    Tuhin Reza was sentenced to life in prison over the nationwide bombings in 2005
    Man shot and hacked to death over 'turf war' in Munshiganj
    Man shot and hacked to death in Munshiganj
    Assailants barged into his home and killed him over an alleged dispute centring territorial dominance, police said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan