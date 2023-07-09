Neighbour arrested over man's stabbing death in Jhenaidah

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his neighbour in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.

Mehedi Hasan, a 25-year-old native of Master Para, was stabbed to death around midnight on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Kaliganj Police Station.

Police subsequently arrested his neighbour, 36-year-old Akram, in connection with the incident.