Neighbour arrested over man's stabbing death in Jhenaidah

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his neighbour in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj Upazila.
Mehedi Hasan, a 25-year-old native of Master Para, was stabbed to death around midnight on Sunday, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Kaliganj Police Station.
Police subsequently arrested his neighbour, 36-year-old Akram, in connection with the incident.
Mehedi went out to buy cigarettes around 12 am, said OC Mahbubur, citing Mehedi’s family.
He asked Akram for some money at the time, but the two got into an altercation, the suspect told police during the preliminary interrogation.
An enraged Akram began stabbing Mehedi indiscriminately at one point. Locals later rushed Mehedi to the Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.
Police have sent the body to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. A case will soon be filed on the incident, Mahbubur said.