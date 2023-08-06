Continuation of Awami League government ideal for India: ex-foreign secretary Touhid

A former foreign secretary believes the reelection of the incumbent Awami League government in Bangladesh will be “ideal” for India.

“My reading is that for India, the continuation of the Awami League government is ideal for them. The foreign secretary [Sujatha Singh] of India in 2014 intervened to ensure that before the election in 2014,” said Md Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary of Bangladesh.

The former member of Bangladesh’s diplomatic corps also shared his thoughts on recent activities of mission heads and envoys posted in Bangladesh, Dhaka’s relationships with two of its trade and development partners- Beijing and New Delhi and the diplomatic pressure on Dhaka on various issues during this week’s episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” on Sunday.

The video of the interview is available on bdnews24.com and its Facebook and YouTube channels.

An Indian external ministry spokesperson at a press briefing recently stated that they want the election and democratic process to be held as per how the people of Bangladesh determine it.