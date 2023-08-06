Continuation of Awami League government ideal for India: ex-foreign secretary Touhid

A former foreign secretary believes the reelection of the incumbent Awami League government in Bangladesh will be “ideal” for India.
“My reading is that for India, the continuation of the Awami League government is ideal for them. The foreign secretary [Sujatha Singh] of India in 2014 intervened to ensure that before the election in 2014,” said Md Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary of Bangladesh.
The former member of Bangladesh’s diplomatic corps also shared his thoughts on recent activities of mission heads and envoys posted in Bangladesh, Dhaka’s relationships with two of its trade and development partners- Beijing and New Delhi and the diplomatic pressure on Dhaka on various issues during this week’s episode of bdnews24.com’s “Inside Out” on Sunday.
The video of the interview is available on bdnews24.com and its Facebook and YouTube channels.
An Indian external ministry spokesperson at a press briefing recently stated that they want the election and democratic process to be held as per how the people of Bangladesh determine it.
When asked about it during the interview, Touhid said he believed the Indian official used a “more a generic term rather than a clear position of what the Indians want to say”.
“The people's opinion is a vague term. How do you judge the opinion of the people?
“The only way to judge the opinion of the people in a democratic process is a vote in which people have the ability to cast the vote of their free will, and the opinion is reflected in the results. So, unless that exercise takes place, you can’t be sure what the people's opinion is,” he explained.
Touhid, who finished his career by serving as the Bangladesh high commissioner in South Africa, also believes the conversations about a free and fair election taking place under UN stewardship is not realistic.
He reasons that the United Nations has so far only played a role in the countries in extreme situations, and Bangladesh is no way near that.
“I don't think in this time or this situation, that's going to happen [an election under UN] because the UN conducting an election will require the approval of the UN [Security Council].
“I don't think, because of the position of China and Russia, this is going [sic] to take place. The UN system can put pressure; such elections under the UN supervision have taken place [elsewhere].
“But that is in a different context. Either there was a civil war, which they [the UN] went and stopped, or there was a clear request from the authorities in that country to do so, but I don't think such things are going to come [sic] in case of Bangladesh,”
The former foreign secretary praised the Hasina government for excellently maintaining the delicate balance between China and India who have been at odds with each other for decades on several fronts.
“I must say that the government is maintaining a reasonably good balance between the two [countries]. In foreign relations, you have to continuously evaluate and reevaluate your position and then take decisions accordingly.
“I think, at this moment, a good balance is being maintained. And, of course, China is also an important economic partner. But we must also remember the Chinese partnership is not only for our benefit but also for the benefit of their people and their economy,” he said.
Commenting on the recent geared-up activities by the mission heads and ambassadors of different countries, Touhid, said it was Bangladeshi politician's inadequate cooperation among themselves in dealing with the election issue that brought the foreigners to the fore.
“The current system does not guarantee a fair election, proven in 2014 and 2018. There has to be a fix. I don’t know what that would be,” he said.
The former ambassador, who once played the role of the mission head at the Deputy High Commission in India’s Kolkata, was highly critical of recent trips of the Awami League delegation and its allies’ to India and China, respectively, over endorsement before the general election.
“It’s a contradictory position. On the one hand, you are not happy about some countries commenting on Bangladesh’s political realities.
“On the other hand, you are sending delegations to India and China seeking endorsements for your party to be reelected. Foreign powers should support Bangladesh’s agenda, not any particular party’s.”
He also pointed out that when the US and the UN talk about human rights, they do so because of their legal obligations.
“The law and policy of the US is that wherever there is a violation of human rights in the world, there will be a loud voice. And by ratifying various conventions, countries have given the right to the United Nations to express its position on this issue.”