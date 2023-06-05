Hasina urges people to be economical with electricity amid energy crisis

As the global crisis triggered by conflicts and economic rivalries has become more unpredictable, Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Bangladesh to be frugal in using electricity and all other things.
A shortage of electricity has reached an intolerable level, the prime minister said in parliament on Sunday, adding that measures were taken to resume production at some power plants that suspended operation due to a lack of coal and gas.
“We also need to boost food production. We must continue trying because no one can tell when the global crisis will end. Maybe the situation will worsen.
“But we’re doing whatever is necessary to protect the people and ensure their food safety,” she said.
Hasina said the developed nations are also struggling with inflation and an energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war and sanctions and counter-sanctions by the West and Russia.
“Even the US and Europe have limited the use of power to shed the load as they are facing an energy crisis. Everything, including food, has become pricier.”
“Many people are losing their jobs in the developed world,” she said, comparing the cost-of-living crisis with those created after World War I and II.
The prime minister said her government fulfilled the pledge to provide electricity to every house, but the global energy crisis brought back frequent power cuts.
“It’s difficult to buy fuel in this situation, but we’re trying. We’ve signed deals with Qatar and Oman. We’ve also taken steps to import hydropower.”