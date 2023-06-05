Hasina urges people to be economical with electricity amid energy crisis

As the global crisis triggered by conflicts and economic rivalries has become more unpredictable, Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Bangladesh to be frugal in using electricity and all other things.

A shortage of electricity has reached an intolerable level, the prime minister said in parliament on Sunday, adding that measures were taken to resume production at some power plants that suspended operation due to a lack of coal and gas.

“We also need to boost food production. We must continue trying because no one can tell when the global crisis will end. Maybe the situation will worsen.