    বাংলা

    Hasina urges people to be economical with electricity amid energy crisis

    She says her government fulfilled the pledge to provide electricity to every house, but the global energy crisis brought back frequent power outages

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 06:08 PM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 06:08 PM

    As the global crisis triggered by conflicts and economic rivalries has become more unpredictable, Sheikh Hasina has urged the people of Bangladesh to be frugal in using electricity and all other things.

    A shortage of electricity has reached an intolerable level, the prime minister said in parliament on Sunday, adding that measures were taken to resume production at some power plants that suspended operation due to a lack of coal and gas.

    “We also need to boost food production. We must continue trying because no one can tell when the global crisis will end. Maybe the situation will worsen.

    “But we’re doing whatever is necessary to protect the people and ensure their food safety,” she said.

    Hasina said the developed nations are also struggling with inflation and an energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war and sanctions and counter-sanctions by the West and Russia.

    “Even the US and Europe have limited the use of power to shed the load as they are facing an energy crisis. Everything, including food, has become pricier.”

    “Many people are losing their jobs in the developed world,” she said, comparing the cost-of-living crisis with those created after World War I and II.

    The prime minister said her government fulfilled the pledge to provide electricity to every house, but the global energy crisis brought back frequent power cuts.

    “It’s difficult to buy fuel in this situation, but we’re trying. We’ve signed deals with Qatar and Oman. We’ve also taken steps to import hydropower.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Collective global effort needed to build a prosperous world, says Hasina
    Need global effort to build a prosperous world: Hasina
    Supporting poor people through Multilateral Development Banks can lead to a world free from hunger and poverty, PM says
    Fuel price and dollar crisis: Nasrul highlights challenges in ensuring energy supply
    Nasrul highlights challenges in ensuring energy supply
    High fuel prices on the international market amid a dollar crisis in Bangladesh have put the government in a tight spot, the state minister says
    Bangladesh doesn't want conflict, unrest: Hasina
    Bangladesh doesn't want conflict: Hasina
    She addresses an event to mark the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Bangabandhu
    People should decide who will run Bangladesh: Hasina at Qatar Economic Forum
    Let people decide who will run the country: Hasina
    The prime minister says elections will be free and fair under her government

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan