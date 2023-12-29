1,151 BGB platoons on patrol across Bangladesh ahead of polls

From Dec 29 to Jan 10, the BGB will operate as a mobile and striking force to ensure security in constituencies across the country, including Dhaka, the paramilitary force said.

Since Oct 29, the BGB has been regularly deployed throughout the country, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order amid the BNP's hartals and blockades.

Over the last two months, the BNP and like-minded parties have enforced five rounds of shutdowns and transport blockades for 23 days in 12 phases. These protests have been marred by reports of arson attacks on hundreds of vehicles across the country.