    1,151 BGB platoons on patrol across Bangladesh ahead of polls

    BGB troopers will work with police, the Rapid Action Battalion, and armed forces for a 13-day period surrounding the Jan 7 polls

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 05:46 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 05:46 AM

    As many as 1,151 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed nationwide to maintain law and order during the upcoming elections.

    BGB personnel will work in tandem with police, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and armed forces for a 13-day period surrounding the Jan 7 polls, starting on Friday. Typically, each platoon consists around 30 BGB troopers.

    From Dec 29 to Jan 10, the BGB will operate as a mobile and striking force to ensure security in constituencies across the country, including Dhaka, the paramilitary force said.

    Since Oct 29, the BGB has been regularly deployed throughout the country, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order amid the BNP's hartals and blockades.

    Over the last two months, the BNP and like-minded parties have enforced five rounds of shutdowns and transport blockades for 23 days in 12 phases. These protests have been marred by reports of arson attacks on hundreds of vehicles across the country.

    12th Parliamentary Election
