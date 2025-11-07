Election Commission awaits party talks, says poll preparations ‘nearly complete’

With the parliamentary polls approaching, the Election Commission is now waiting to hold dialogue with political parties, a crucial step before launching large-scale election campaigns.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, in his address on Aug 5, announced that the election would be held in the first half of February next year.

The next day, he sent a letter to the EC to begin preparations.

The commission, led by AMM Nasir Uddin, said the election schedule will be declared in the first half of December, with all major tasks nearing completion.

These include updating the voter list, boundary demarcation, polling centres, final registration of new parties and observer organisations, law reforms, postal voting procedures and training.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Mashud told bdnews24.com on Tuesday, “The registration process for political parties is almost complete. The final amendment to the RPO has been issued. Party and candidate codes of conduct are ready and will be published soon.

“From our end, preparations are at their final stage,” he added.

FINAL PRE-SCHEDULE PHASE

In August, the EC unveiled its election roadmap, detailing its work plan and implementation timeline.

According to the roadmap:

• The dialogue with political parties and stakeholders was planned for the last week of September and began on Sep 29. It was expected to conclude within six weeks but has yet to begin formally.

• The voter list was updated in two phases -- on Mar 2 and Aug 31 -- and final publication of the third updated list is scheduled for Nov 18.

• The Representation of the People Order (RPO) amendment ordinance was issued on Nov 3, two months later than planned. Based on this, the code of conduct is expected to be released within a few days.

In addition, amendments to the Delimitation of Constituencies Ordinance, Electoral Roll Ordinance have been completed, along with the finalisation of polling centre management rules, guidelines for domestic and foreign observers and journalists, the Election Conduct (Amendment) Act 2025, the Election Officer (Special Provision) Ordinance, 1991, and the Election Commission Secretariat Act, 2009.

• Training for polling officials has begun, and the panel of officers has been prepared.

• The registration of new political parties, initially due for completion by September, is expected to be finalised by mid-November.

• The gazette on the boundary demarcation for all 300 constituencies was completed by September.

• Registration of observer organisations, delayed by procedural issues, is expected to conclude by mid-November.

• For postal voting, the commission has completed project approval, finalised software and mobile app development, and is set to launch the app on Nov 16. Ballots for expatriates will be sent in November, and ballots for prisoners two weeks before the election.

• The first law and order meeting and inter-ministerial meeting were held in October, with more scheduled 15 days before and after the announcement of the election schedule.

‘SLIGHT DELAYS IN FEW AREAS’

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said on Wednesday that the overall progress is on track. “We have advanced according to the plan, and everything will be ready by mid-November.”

“We are slightly behind in two or three areas, such as the registration of political parties and observer organisations, and the dialogue with political parties,” he added.

He said delay was “reasonable”, as the RPO amendment ordinance was received on Nov 3. “Without the RPO and code of conduct, there’s no point in holding dialogue. That’s why it’s taking a little longer. We expect to begin discussions by the end of next week. Apart from that, everything is on time.”

Akhtar said while he would not quantify progress in percentage terms, all pre-schedule preparations had reached a “satisfactory level”.

Work on the registration app, manual printing, voter list printing and other sequential tasks are ongoing. Once the EC assumes full authority following the schedule announcement, it will prepare a new checklist based on the scope of operations.

“The post-schedule phase will move at a faster pace,” the EC secretary said.

66 LOCAL POLL OBSERVERS

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker said on Thursday that 66 local observer organisations had received final approval.

“The code of conduct gazette has been sent for publication under the revised RPO ordinance. The plan for dialogue with political parties is also finalised. We can say that overall preparations are now in order,” he added.

He noted that the dialogues with political parties are expected to begin in mid-November.

REFERENDUM

The interim government, meanwhile, has launched its official election campaign ahead of the parliamentary polls in February.

In a video aired on Nov 2, citizens were urged to participate in the polls: “The election is in 2026, the key to the country is in your hands. Cast your vote to decide what kind of Bangladesh you want to see.”

The National Consensus Commission has proposed holding a referendum either before or on the same day as the parliamentary election.

Amid debates among political parties over the timing, the government has asked parties to hold internal discussions to reach a unified position.

Officials said since the issue is under government discussion, any final decision will come from the government. The EC, as the election authority, will implement it once directives are issued.