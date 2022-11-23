Bangladesh shuffles five senior prisons officials after militants' escape

The government has rung the changes on the top brass of the prisons authority in the wake of two condemned militants' escape from the custody of lawmen in Dhaka.

In a major shake-up, three deputy inspectors general of prisons and two senior jail superintendents have been transferred, according to a notice by the home ministry.

The authorities have moved DIG AKM Fazlul Huq to Dhaka from Chattogram, replacing DIG Md Altab Hossain who is seconded to Rangpur. Meanwhile, DIG Touhidul Islam is set to leave Rangpur for Dhaka.