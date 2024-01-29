Metro Rail: Authorities plan to increase number of coaches to keep up with crowds

Authorities are increasing the number of coaches on metro rail trains running from Uttara to Motijheel from six to eight in a bid to manage the huge crowds of passengers using the service.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which implemented and runs the metro rail, believes that the new initiative would ease difficulties for passengers finding it hard to get on and off the trains. This would allow those who avoid the metro rail due to overcrowding to use the service and thin the crowd on the streets.

A passenger who commuted from Mirpur to the Secretariat applauded the initiative and demanded that the time gap between trains running on the route should also be decreased.

Currently, trains run every 10 minutes in peak hours and every 12 minutes in off-peak hours. DMTCL says they are working to reduce the time gap between trains running and extend service hours to 11 pm from 9 pm.

The metro rail has been a ray of hope for Dhaka, a city enmeshed in severe traffic congestion. It has dropped the travel time from Mirpur-10 to Farmgate to 10 minutes, and from Mirpur-10 to Motijheel to 20 minutes.

The brief travel time has led to a surge of passengers who are using the trains as an alternative to buses, cars, and auto-rickshaws, easing the pressure of Dhaka's gridlock.