    বাংলা

    Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted

    In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah ground at 8:30am

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2024, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 02:16 PM

    The biggest Muslim festival Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Thursday as the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal was not sighted in the country on Tuesday.

    It means Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, will have 30 days this year end on Wednesday.

    The National Moon Sighting Committee made the announcement in the evening after receiving no reports of the moon.

    Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan, chairman of the committee, greeted everyone on Eid after the announcement.

    The Eid holidays will start on Wednesday, but many people started leaving Dhaka last week to celebrate the occasion in their hometowns and villages.

    After the end of the three-day holiday, people will get another day off on the weekend on Saturday. Sunday, Bangla New Year’s Day Pahela Baishakh, is also a public holiday.

    Dozens of villages in Chandpur always observe Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia, where the  occasion will start on Wednesday.

    In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation on Thursday will be held at the National Eidgah ground at 8:30am. The authorities have prepared the field for 35,000 devotees.

    The congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of bad weather.

    Following tradition, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five prayer congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.

