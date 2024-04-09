Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted

After the end of the three-day holiday, people will get another day off on the weekend on Saturday. Sunday, Bangla New Year’s Day Pahela Baishakh, is also a public holiday.



Dozens of villages in Chandpur always observe Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia, where the occasion will start on Wednesday.



In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation on Thursday will be held at the National Eidgah ground at 8:30am. The authorities have prepared the field for 35,000 devotees.



The congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9am in case of bad weather.



Following tradition, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque will hold five prayer congregations at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am.