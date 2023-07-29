Awami League adherents gather at entry points to Dhaka

The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliate organisations have gathered at the different points of entry to Dhaka in response to the sit-ins called by the BNP across the city.
The ruling party adherents led a procession across the capital’s Babubazar Bridge, Dholaikhal and Jatrabari intersections and Gabtoli around 11 am on Saturday.
“The party workers are on alert at Babubazar Bridge and Jatrabari intersection,” said Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Awami League’s Dhaka south unit.
“We are on alert at Gabtoli, Bosila Bridge, Uttara Complex and Abdullahpur intersection,” said Azizul Haque Rana, organising secretary of Awami League’s Dhaka north unit.
It comes a day after the BNP and three of the Awami League's affiliate organisations held duelling rallies in the capital. The BNP is pressing ahead with its 'one-point' campaign to oust the Awami League government.
At its rally in Naya Paltan, the party announced that it would be occupying the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The Awami League’s youth front also announced counter programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.
Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from police to stage the events. But the police denied them permission to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city, considering public suffering and security.