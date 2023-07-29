    বাংলা

    Awami League adherents gather at entry points to Dhaka

    They led a procession across the capital ahead of the BNP rally due at Naya Bazar

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 06:39 AM

    The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliate organisations have gathered at the different points of entry to Dhaka in response to the sit-ins called by the BNP across the city.

    The ruling party adherents led a procession across the capital’s Babubazar Bridge, Dholaikhal and Jatrabari intersections and Gabtoli around 11 am on Saturday.

    “The party workers are on alert at Babubazar Bridge and Jatrabari intersection,” said Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Awami League’s Dhaka south unit.

    “We are on alert at Gabtoli, Bosila Bridge, Uttara Complex and Abdullahpur intersection,” said Azizul Haque Rana, organising secretary of Awami League’s Dhaka north unit.

    It comes a day after the BNP and three of the Awami League's affiliate organisations held duelling rallies in the capital. The BNP is pressing ahead with its 'one-point' campaign to oust the Awami League government.

    At its rally in Naya Paltan, the party announced that it would be occupying the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The Awami League’s youth front also announced counter programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.

    Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from police to stage the events. But the police denied them permission to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city, considering public suffering and security.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP announces sit-ins for Saturday at entrances to Dhaka city
    BNP sit-ins at Dhaka entrances Saturday
    Mirza Fakhrul announces the programmes at their Naya Paltan rally
    Passenger shortage grounds long-haul buses amid AL, BNP rallies
    Dhaka-bound traffic sparse amid duelling rallies
    The law enforcers have been conducting searches on vehicles at different check-posts across the city
    Second day of BNP marches in Dhaka
    Second day of BNP marches in Dhaka
    The BNP and its allies conducted a march from Uttara’s Abdullahpur to Jatrabari as part of a second day of programmes in Dhaka to demand the government’s resignation.
    Travel chaos as Dhaka grinds to a halt amid duelling BNP, AL marches
    Marches bring Dhaka to a halt
    The BNP march started at 11am and ended at 6pm, while the Awami League march began at 5pm and ended about an hour later

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan