Families of Siddique Bazar blast victims wait for compensation

Apart from a one-off payment to cover funeral expenses, the 19 families who lost their loved ones to the deadly Siddique Bazar explosion have not received any compensation from the authorities.

At least four families out of 10 interviewed by bdnews24.com said they received calls from the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one-off compensations, Tk 200,000 for each victim, but they have yet to receive any follow-up communication. Six families were yet to receive a call.

The blast, apparently caused by a gas leak, ripped through the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka on Mar 7, killing at least 25 people from 19 families.

Md Aktarul Islam, a spokesman for the labour ministry, confirmed that the government would compensate the family of each dead victim with Tk 200,000, while those injured in the incident would receive Tk 50,000 each.

Asked why some families were not contacted, Aktarul said: “Those who are on our list will eventually get a call from us.”

Earlier, the Dhaka district administration gave Tk 50,000 to each of the families, barring one, for funeral expenses.

Aktarul also confirmed that the ministry would not compensate the owners of the shops damaged by the blast in the building.