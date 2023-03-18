Amid controversy, ex-police chief Benazir says he does not know Arav Khan

Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police, has said he does not know Sohag Molla aka Rabiul Islam, a murder suspect, who with the alias Arav Khan has triggered a controversy by opening a jewellery shop in Dubai.
Amid discussions on social media on Benazir’s alleged links to Arav, the former police chief took to Facebook on Saturday.
“Dear countrymen, I would like to fully assure you that I don’t know any person by the name of Arav aka Rabiul alias Hridoy. I don’t have any acquaintances with him,” Benazir wrote.
Arav’s alleged involvement in the 2018 murder of police inspector Mamun Imran Khan came to the fore recently after several celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, travelled to the United Arab Emirates to attend the inauguration of Arav Jewellers.
As the controversy dogged the rise of Arav, some pointed the finger at Benazir.
“I spent my entire law-enforcement career fighting murderers, terrorists, drug dealers, counterfeiters, smugglers and criminals, not making them friends.”
Benazir headed the police from April 2020 to September 2022. He had also worked as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion.