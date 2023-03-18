Amid controversy, ex-police chief Benazir says he does not know Arav Khan

Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police, has said he does not know Sohag Molla aka Rabiul Islam, a murder suspect, who with the alias Arav Khan has triggered a controversy by opening a jewellery shop in Dubai.

Amid discussions on social media on Benazir’s alleged links to Arav, the former police chief took to Facebook on Saturday.

“Dear countrymen, I would like to fully assure you that I don’t know any person by the name of Arav aka Rabiul alias Hridoy. I don’t have any acquaintances with him,” Benazir wrote.