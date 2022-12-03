    বাংলা

    Two die as truck crushes motorcycle in Kushtia

    Sazzad Hossain, 51, and Sharmin Akter, 25, died after a truck ploughed into their motorcycle

    Kushtia Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 08:50 AM

    Two people have died after a truck ploughed into a motorcycle in Kushtia’s Bheramara Upazila.

    The incident occurred in the Bahir Char area on the Kushtia-Ishwardi Highway around 7:30 am on Saturday, said Debabrata Roy, inspector of Kushtia Highway Police Station.

    The victims have been identified as Sazzad Hossain, 51, and his relative Sharmin Akter, 25.

    The two were heading to Ishwardi from Kushtia riding a motorcycle when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed it from the front, leaving Sazzad dead on the spot, said Debabrata.

    Sharmin died on the way to the hospital.

    The police seized the truck. The bodies of the victims have been sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy, Debabrata added.

