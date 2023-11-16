BGB beefs up road patrol as political temperature spikes after poll schedule

The Border Guard Bangladesh, a paramilitary force, has increased patrolling across the country to prevent any violence amid the ongoing opposition blockade over the January election.

The BGB deployed 181 platoons of troops on Wednesday when the election schedule was announced, and pushed the number to 229 platoons on Thursday.

At least 32 platoons were patrolling a hub of garment factories, Dhaka city, and nearby districts. Usually, 30 BGB members comprise a platoon.