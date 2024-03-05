Case evidence, vehicles burnt in Shahbagh dumping station fire

Several vehicles and case evidence collected by police have been burnt after a fire started at a dumping station behind Shahbagh Police Station in Dhaka.

The fire started at 2:45 pm on Tuesday and was completely extinguished nearly an hour later, said Rafi Al Faruk of the Fire Service Control Room.

“Initially, we believe the fire started from a discarded cigarette. The extent of the damage can be determined after investigation.”

The location was previously used as a Control Room for the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Once the Control Room was relocated, it became a dumping station.