Awami League has dispelled disorder and established the rule of law, says Sheikh Hasina

The Awami League government has done away with a culture of lawlessness and established the rule of law in Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister made the statement while meeting with the newly elected leaders of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Lawyers Association at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Monday.

“Through murder and the issuing of indemnity to the killers, they began a culture of kidnapping, killing, and lawlessness,” Hasina said. “After the killing of the Father of the Nation, I had no right to seek justice or to receive it.”