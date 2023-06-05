Awami League has dispelled disorder and established the rule of law, says Sheikh Hasina

The Awami League government has done away with a culture of lawlessness and established the rule of law in Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The prime minister made the statement while meeting with the newly elected leaders of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Lawyers Association at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Monday.
“Through murder and the issuing of indemnity to the killers, they began a culture of kidnapping, killing, and lawlessness,” Hasina said. “After the killing of the Father of the Nation, I had no right to seek justice or to receive it.”
“This was a massive violation of human rights. Today, we have been able to free the country from that situation. The Awami League government always believes in proper justice.”
The Awami League government has ensured that people can get justice, she said.
“Our government has digitised the judicial system so that people can get justice without hassle in a short time,” Hasina said. “We conducted virtual court sessions during the coronavirus pandemic so that people could get justice quickly at home.”
The country has developed incredibly in the past 14.5 years because of continuous democracy and the Awami League is working to transform the country into one that is developed and prosperous, Hasina said.
The government is doing all it can and taking all necessary measures to minimise the suffering of people who are without power during the current heatwave, she said.