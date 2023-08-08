    বাংলা

    US welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to amend Digital Security Act

    The law has long been criticised for its abuse to ‘muzzle dissent and free speech’

    News Desk
    Published : 7 August 2023, 08:01 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 08:01 PM

    The Biden administration has welcomed Bangladesh government’s decision to change the controversial Digital Security Act, which has long been criticised for its abuse to “muzzle dissent and free speech”.

    US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller gave his reaction after the Bangladesh government approved a proposal to change the law by reducing jail terms or in some cases replacing them with fines on Monday.

    The law had been used to "arrest, detain and silence critics", he told reporters, according to Reuters.

    "We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input on the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards," Miller said.

    After a meeting with former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in August 2022, Law Minister Anisul Huq said they had discussed the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. He died in February 2021 after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.

    Anisul also said the government had been reviewing a technical note on the law from the UN rights office.

    In a statement demanding immediate suspension of the law and its revision in April, Volker Türk, the incumbent United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office provided “detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision”.

    “I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh is changing the controversial Digital Security Act. But how much?
    How much is the Digital Security Act changing?
    The very name of the law is being changed to the Cyber Security Act
    Bangladesh plans to scrap jail terms for defamation in new Cyber Security Act
    Govt plans to scrap jail terms for defamation in cyber security law
    The publication and dissemination of defamatory information will be punishable by up to Tk 2.5 million in fines
    Poet Mohammad Rafiq dies at 80
    Poet Mohammad Rafiq dies at 80
    The award-winning poet was on a trip to his home village in Bagerhat when he fell ill
    Measures coming 'soon' to amend digital security law, law minister says
    Steps to amend Digital Security Act soon: Anisul
    He says the government is reviewing a technical note from the UN on the controversial law

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination