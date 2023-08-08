US welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to amend Digital Security Act

The Biden administration has welcomed Bangladesh government’s decision to change the controversial Digital Security Act, which has long been criticised for its abuse to “muzzle dissent and free speech”.
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller gave his reaction after the Bangladesh government approved a proposal to change the law by reducing jail terms or in some cases replacing them with fines on Monday.
The law had been used to "arrest, detain and silence critics", he told reporters, according to Reuters.
"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input on the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards," Miller said.
After a meeting with former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet in August 2022, Law Minister Anisul Huq said they had discussed the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail custody. He died in February 2021 after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Anisul also said the government had been reviewing a technical note on the law from the UN rights office.
In a statement demanding immediate suspension of the law and its revision in April, Volker Türk, the incumbent United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office provided “detailed technical comments to assist with such a revision”.
“I am concerned that the Digital Security Act is being used across Bangladesh to arrest, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders, and to muzzle critical voices online.”