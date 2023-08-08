US welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to amend Digital Security Act

The Biden administration has welcomed Bangladesh government’s decision to change the controversial Digital Security Act, which has long been criticised for its abuse to “muzzle dissent and free speech”.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller gave his reaction after the Bangladesh government approved a proposal to change the law by reducing jail terms or in some cases replacing them with fines on Monday.

The law had been used to "arrest, detain and silence critics", he told reporters, according to Reuters.

"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input on the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards," Miller said.