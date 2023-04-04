PM Hasina gets emotional over losses in Bangabazar fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became emotional over losses to traders in the Bangabazar fire ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and asked everyone to stay vigilant to such incidents, Planning Minister MA Mannan has said.

Hasina shared her advice as she presided over a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday.

“We spent some time discussing the fire at Bangabazar during the meeting. She [Hasina] became quite emotional, thinking about the losses to the poor shop owners,” Mannan said after the meeting.