    Five to die for 2015 murder of Chhatra League activist in Lakshmipur

    Fourteen others were jailed for life over the shooting death of Mamunur Rashid in Lakshmipur Sadar

    Lakshmipur Correspondent
    Published : 26 July 2023, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 07:36 AM

    A Lakshmipur court has handed down the death sentence to five people and jailed 14 others for life over the murder of Chhatra League activist Mamunur Rashid in 2015.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Syeda Amina Farhin delivered the verdict on Wednesday in the presence of two of the convicts, according to public prosecutor Jashim Uddin.

    Two others were acquitted in the case.

    In May 2015, Mamunur was shot dead by assailants in the Sadar Upazila's Amani Lakshmipur village.

