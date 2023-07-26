Five to die for 2015 murder of Chhatra League activist in Lakshmipur

Three others are sentenced to life imprisonment over the murder of Omar Faruk Bappy
A Lakshmipur court has handed down the death sentence to five people and jailed 14 others for life over the murder of Chhatra League activist Mamunur Rashid in 2015.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Syeda Amina Farhin delivered the verdict on Wednesday in the presence of two of the convicts, according to public prosecutor Jashim Uddin.
Two others were acquitted in the case.
In May 2015, Mamunur was shot dead by assailants in the Sadar Upazila's Amani Lakshmipur village.