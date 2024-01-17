    বাংলা

    Ferry loaded with vehicles sinks in Manikganj's Paturia

    The vessel capsized after being hit by a cargo ship amid thick fog near the terminal

    Senior Correspondent & Manikganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2024, 04:09 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2024, 04:09 AM

    A ferry carrying several vehicles and passengers has capsized in the Padma River after being hit by a cargo ship while it was docked near Manikganj's Paturia terminal amid thick fog.

    The Rajanigandha-7 ferry operated by the BIWTC sank around 8:15 am on Wednesday at Paturia's terminal No. 5, according to Anwarul Islam, a Fire Service official.

    Divers from Aricha Fire Station subsequently launched a rescue operation at the scene. Another diving unit from Dhaka's Siddique Bazar has also been dispatched.

    Six people have been rescued, and no casualties have been reported so far, said Anwarul.

    More to follow

