Motorcyclist hit by train dies in Mymensingh

A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a train while crossing rail tracks in Mymensingh. He was wearing headphones at the time.
The accident occurred around 10:45 pm at the Kewatkhali rail crossing on Saturday, said Md Mohiuddin, chief of Mymensingh Railway Police Station.
The man was identified as Golam Mowla Sumon, 44, who hailed from Shyamacharan Roy Road in the city. He worked as the Mymensingh zone manager of bKash.
Sumon was sitting on his motorcycle beside the Kewatkhali Rail Crossing and listening to music while wearing headphones. At one point he tried to cross the rail tracks. People called out to him to warn that a train was approaching and Sumon stopped his bike and looked back after hearing their cries.
“It was then that the Mymensingh bound Brahmaputra Express from Dhaka hit him. He died while on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.”
Rail police handed over his body to the family without an autopsy according to their request, Mohiuddin said.