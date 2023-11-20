231 BGB platoons deployed nationwide to prevent violence

As many as 231 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are on patrol across the country in a bid to prevent violence during the 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

Among them, 28 platoons are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts.

A platoon is usually comprised of 30 BGB personnel.

“A total of 231 platoons are on patrol nationwide to maintain the law and order situation from Monday morning. In addition, we have sufficient numbers of BGB platoons stand by," BGB spokesman Shariful Alam said in a statement.