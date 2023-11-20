231 BGB platoons deployed nationwide to prevent violence

As many as 231 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are on patrol across the country in a bid to prevent violence during the 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.
Among them, 28 platoons are patrolling Dhaka and its surrounding districts.
A platoon is usually comprised of 30 BGB personnel.
“A total of 231 platoons are on patrol nationwide to maintain the law and order situation from Monday morning. In addition, we have sufficient numbers of BGB platoons stand by," BGB spokesman Shariful Alam said in a statement.
As part of its anti-government movement demanding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a non-partisan election-time caretaker government, the BNP began calling hartals and blockades following its clash with the police on Oct 28.
Its long-time ally Jamaat-e-Islam and other like-minded parties expressed their solidarity and are holding similar protest programmes.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the 12th general election with polls to be held on Jan 7. The BNP called a 48-hour strike in protest, which will end at 6 am on Tuesday.
The political situation in the country heated up recently, resulting in protests on the streets with the scheduling of the 12th general election. A number of arson attacks and cases of vandalism have occurred nationwide during the blockades.
In a separate message, the Rapid Action Battalion said it had deployed 145 teams to patrol Dhaka and 425 across the country to keep the law and order situation under control.