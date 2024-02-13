    বাংলা

    35 sued in cases over clashes during hawker eviction drive in Chattogram

    Leaders of hawkers' groups and several policemen are implicated in the two cases started at the port city's Kotwali Police Station

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 09:19 AM

    Two cases have been registered in relation to the clashes that erupted during efforts to stop hawkers from retaking footpaths in Chattogram's New Market area.

    The cases, initiated by the police and the Chattogram City Corporation, were filed at the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

    Members of the Sramik League, Hawkers League, Metropolitan Hawkers Association, and Footpath Hawkers Association are implicated in the lawsuits.

    The police case names 35 individuals, while the city corporation case has 11, including policemen suspects, said Atanu Chakraborty, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone.

    Md Masum, sports secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan Hawkers Association, is the key suspect in both cases.

    Others accused include Miran Hossain Milan, the association's general secretary, Rishi Biswas, former president of the Hawkers League, Nurul Alam Ledu, president of the Footpath Hawkers Association, and Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, vice president of the Mahanagar Sramik League.

    On Feb 8, the Chattogram City Corporation undertook an eviction drive against thousands of hawkers from the BRTC Falmondi area to New Market, clearing the sidewalks.

    Clashes occurred near the city's old railway station on Monday during another city corporation initiative to prevent hawkers from reoccupying the footpaths.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hawker dies as steel frame from Dhaka Elevated Expressway site falls in Moghbazar
    Steel frame collapse kills 1 in Moghbazar
    He was working in the Dilu Road area around 9am on Wednesday when a portion of a steel frame fell on his head
    Chattogram police set to open naval investigation centre along Karnaphuli
    CMP set to open naval investigation centre
    The initiative, approved two decades ago, aims to bolster security of the port channel from the Shah Amanat Bridge to the Bay of Bengal
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    Election code breach: Ctg MP Mustafizur gets bail after surrendering in court
    Electoral conduct: Ctg MP Mustafizur gets bail
    The ruling party nominee for Chattogram-16 is accused of breaching rules for entering the returning officer's office with too many people in tow

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps