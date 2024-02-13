35 sued in cases over clashes during hawker eviction drive in Chattogram

Two cases have been registered in relation to the clashes that erupted during efforts to stop hawkers from retaking footpaths in Chattogram's New Market area.
The cases, initiated by the police and the Chattogram City Corporation, were filed at the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.
Members of the Sramik League, Hawkers League, Metropolitan Hawkers Association, and Footpath Hawkers Association are implicated in the lawsuits.
The police case names 35 individuals, while the city corporation case has 11, including policemen suspects, said Atanu Chakraborty, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone.
Md Masum, sports secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan Hawkers Association, is the key suspect in both cases.
Others accused include Miran Hossain Milan, the association's general secretary, Rishi Biswas, former president of the Hawkers League, Nurul Alam Ledu, president of the Footpath Hawkers Association, and Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, vice president of the Mahanagar Sramik League.
On Feb 8, the Chattogram City Corporation undertook an eviction drive against thousands of hawkers from the BRTC Falmondi area to New Market, clearing the sidewalks.
Clashes occurred near the city's old railway station on Monday during another city corporation initiative to prevent hawkers from reoccupying the footpaths.