35 sued in cases over clashes during hawker eviction drive in Chattogram

Two cases have been registered in relation to the clashes that erupted during efforts to stop hawkers from retaking footpaths in Chattogram's New Market area.

The cases, initiated by the police and the Chattogram City Corporation, were filed at the Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

Members of the Sramik League, Hawkers League, Metropolitan Hawkers Association, and Footpath Hawkers Association are implicated in the lawsuits.

The police case names 35 individuals, while the city corporation case has 11, including policemen suspects, said Atanu Chakraborty, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone.