Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur amid BNP blockade

A passenger bus has been set on fire by arsonists at the Mirpur roundabout amid the fourth round of blockades called by the BNP.

The Projapoti Paribahan bus was set on fire in Mirpur-10 around 1:15 pm, the fire service said.

Two firefighting units from the Mirpur Fire Station were quickly dispatched to the scene and brought the fire under control.

The bus was headed to Kalshi with passengers on board, said Md Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.