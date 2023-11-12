    বাংলা

    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur amid BNP blockade

    The passenger bus was set ablaze near the Mirpur roundabout

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 11:47 AM

    A passenger bus has been set on fire by arsonists at the Mirpur roundabout amid the fourth round of blockades called by the BNP.

    The Projapoti Paribahan bus was set on fire in Mirpur-10 around 1:15 pm, the fire service said.

    Two firefighting units from the Mirpur Fire Station were quickly dispatched to the scene and brought the fire under control.

    The bus was headed to Kalshi with passengers on board, said Md Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.

    Several passengers confirmed that people pretending to be passengers set fire to the seats at the back of the bus.

    The passengers rushed out of the bus as soon as the fire was set. No one was hurt.

    “We are trying to apprehend the perpetrators,” said police officer Mohsin.

