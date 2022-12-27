Man dies in head-on collision between three trucks in Brahmanbaria

The minimum rate has been set at Tk 20, while discounted fares and concessions will also be on offer
A driver has died and another one has been injured after three trucks collided head-on in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway around 6 am on Tuesday, said Akul Chandra Biswas, chief of Khati Hata Highway Police Station in Brahmanbaria’s Bishwa Road.
The law enforcers could not immediately confirm the identities of the victims.
Akul said the driver died on the spot after the collision between the three trucks. Another driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident halted traffic movement on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway for two hours. Police and fire service personnel later removed the vehicles from the road around 8 pm, he added.