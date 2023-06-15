    বাংলা

    Two doctors arrested over newborn's death at Dhaka's Central Hospital

    The mother is currently undergoing treatment in the coronary care unit of LabAid Hospital

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 June 2023, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 15 June 2023, 11:44 AM

    Police have arrested two physicians for their alleged mishandling of a baby's delivery leading to the newborn's death at Dhaka's Central Hospital.

    Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi were apprehended in connection with a case filed over the infant's death, according to Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

    They were taken to a court by police following their arrests, Central Hospital's Director Dr MA Quasem said.

    Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a 25-year-old woman, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by a doctor at the facility.

    She got admitted under the supervision of that doctor, who was abroad at the time, according to media reports.

    But Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth. Her baby died a day later.

    Mahbuba, an Eden College student, is currently receiving treatment in the CCU of LabAid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka. Her condition is still not stable.

    Central Hospital has not issued any statement on the incident. A five-strong probe committee has been formed to look into the matter.

