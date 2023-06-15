Two doctors arrested over newborn's death at Dhaka's Central Hospital

Police have arrested two physicians for their alleged mishandling of a baby's delivery leading to the newborn's death at Dhaka's Central Hospital.

Dr Muna and Dr Shahazadi were apprehended in connection with a case filed over the infant's death, according to Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

They were taken to a court by police following their arrests, Central Hospital's Director Dr MA Quasem said.