Commuters suffer due to transport strike, severe heat in Chattogram

Four young men from Dhaka got off the train at Chattogram on Sunday morning only to find themselves stranded. Walking around the rail station area, they couldn’t find any bus taking them to Cox’s Bazar. Finally, they headed to the Shah Amanat Bridge. Unfortunately, no bus was there either as transport owners and workers in Chattogram are conducting a 48-hour strike.

Like the four young men, many others were found waiting for buses at the counters adjacent to the Shah Amanat Bridge amid the boiling weather. But those coming from Dhaka and bound for Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban were facing the greatest difficulties.

No bus left Chattogram city for Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari, while no bus came from those districts to Chattogram on Sunday morning either. Dhaka-bound buses were not running from Chattogram.

“Four of us came to Chattogram from Dhaka by train to visit Cox’s Bazar. Some buses will go to Cox’s Bazar tomorrow, but not today. People suggested we may get a bus [to travel to Cox’s Bazar] near the Shah Amanat Bridge. But we have been waiting here without finding one,” said Raihan Uddin, a tourist from Dhaka.