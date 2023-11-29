Crude bomb blast rattles court premises in Rajshahi; two injured in another explosion

At least two people have been injured in crude bomb blasts in Rajshahi amid the BNP’s transport blockade a day before a hartal, or call for a general strike, ahead of national polls.

The assailants targeted a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area on Wednesday.

The injured have been identified as autorickshaw driver Abdul Jalil, 55, and Abul Bashar, 50. They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Rafiqul Haque, the chief of Rajpara Police Station, said a crude bomb was hurled at the police car from outside the boundary wall of the court premises in the afternoon.