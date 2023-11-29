    বাংলা

    Crude bomb blast rattles court premises in Rajshahi; two injured in another explosion

    The assailants target a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 04:21 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 04:21 PM

    At least two people have been injured in crude bomb blasts in Rajshahi amid the BNP’s transport blockade a day before a hartal, or call for a general strike, ahead of national polls.

    The assailants targeted a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area on Wednesday.

    The injured have been identified as autorickshaw driver Abdul Jalil, 55, and Abul Bashar, 50. They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    Rafiqul Haque, the chief of Rajpara Police Station, said a crude bomb was hurled at the police car from outside the boundary wall of the court premises in the afternoon.

    “But it exploded near the courtroom windows, causing a state of panic at the court premises.”

    The police vehicle was moved after the explosion rattled the court house.

    Some police officers have also cited hearing loss reports following the incident.

    Police cordoned off the site with bricks and recovered the crude bomb splinters, Rafiqul said.

    Police and intelligence surveillance have been increased at the deputy commissioner and the returning officer’s offices.

    Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said Workers Party candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha was submitting nomination papers at his office during the blast.

    “We heard a loud noise all of a sudden and later found out that a crude bomb had exploded.”

    Sohrawardy Hossain, the chief Boalia Police Station, told reporters that both the driver, Jalil, and the passenger were injured in the crude bomb attack targeting an autorickshaw near the Railgate area.

    Ahsanul Haque Pintu, a joint general secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League, claimed the autorickshaw driver is a ruling party activist.

    “The crude bomb hit Jalil’s body directly. He was later admitted to the hospital.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Natore village shocked to silence as four members of a family die in road crash
    Shock in Natore village as 4 of a family die in road crash
    The family was taking their father for medical treatment when their autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck
    Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi
    5 die as truck crushes autorickshaw in Rajshahi
    Both vehicles fall into a ditch after the collision in Puthia Upazila
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises amid BNP’s hartal
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises
    The blast takes place 20 minutes after a chaotic row in the courtroom duing the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea
    Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
    Chhatra Dal leader held over crude bomb blast in Uttara
    The arrestee, Kazi Mohammad Hasan, is the former vice president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chhatra Dal

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps