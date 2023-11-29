Crude bomb blast rattles court premises in Rajshahi; two injured in another explosion

At least two people have been injured in crude bomb blasts in Rajshahi amid the BNP’s transport blockade a day before a hartal, or call for a general strike, ahead of national polls.
The assailants targeted a police vehicle parked in front of Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and an autorickshaw near the Railgate area on Wednesday.
The injured have been identified as autorickshaw driver Abdul Jalil, 55, and Abul Bashar, 50. They were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Rafiqul Haque, the chief of Rajpara Police Station, said a crude bomb was hurled at the police car from outside the boundary wall of the court premises in the afternoon.
“But it exploded near the courtroom windows, causing a state of panic at the court premises.”
The police vehicle was moved after the explosion rattled the court house.
Some police officers have also cited hearing loss reports following the incident.
Police cordoned off the site with bricks and recovered the crude bomb splinters, Rafiqul said.
Police and intelligence surveillance have been increased at the deputy commissioner and the returning officer’s offices.
Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said Workers Party candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha was submitting nomination papers at his office during the blast.
“We heard a loud noise all of a sudden and later found out that a crude bomb had exploded.”
Sohrawardy Hossain, the chief Boalia Police Station, told reporters that both the driver, Jalil, and the passenger were injured in the crude bomb attack targeting an autorickshaw near the Railgate area.
Ahsanul Haque Pintu, a joint general secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League, claimed the autorickshaw driver is a ruling party activist.
“The crude bomb hit Jalil’s body directly. He was later admitted to the hospital.”