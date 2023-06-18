Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, who lost her baby at Central Hospital, dies

Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, a first-time mother who lost her baby due to the alleged negligence of doctors at Central Hospital, has died in hospital care.

The 25-year-old passed away during treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital around 2:30 pm on Sunday, according to her husband, Yakub Ali Sumon.

Mahbuba, a student of Eden College, went to Central Hospital with hopes of having a normal delivery after watching a video posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.

She was admitted under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta for the delivery, but the doctor was abroad at the time, according to media reports.

Mahbuba had to undergo surgery due to complications related to childbirth, while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Dr Sangjukta, Mahbuba’s family said. Her baby died a day later.