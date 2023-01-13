Two dead after autorickshaw slams into parked truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari

Two people have been killed after an autorickshaw ploughed into the back of a parked truck in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The dead have been identified as 50-year-old Md Polash, the autorickshaw driver, and 42-year-old Md Momin, a passenger on the three-wheeler.

The accident, which took place near Dania College at 5 am on Friday, left two other autorickshaw passengers injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to ASI Md Ershad Ali of Jatrabari Police Station.