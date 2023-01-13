    বাংলা

    Two dead after autorickshaw slams into parked truck in Dhaka's Jatrabari

    An autorickshaw hit a parked truck from behind, leaving two others injured

    Published : 13 Jan 2023, 06:12 AM
    Two people have been killed after an autorickshaw ploughed into the back of a parked truck in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

    The dead have been identified as 50-year-old Md Polash, the autorickshaw driver, and 42-year-old Md Momin, a passenger on the three-wheeler.

    The accident, which took place near Dania College at 5 am on Friday, left two other autorickshaw passengers injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to ASI Md Ershad Ali of Jatrabari Police Station.

    The three passengers on the autorickshaw were fish traders who were on their way to a fish market, according to Mukti Begum, the wife of one of the survivors.

    ASI Ershad said the autorickshaw was left in a mangled heap after the collision and the vehicle had to be cut open to rescue those inside it.

    The four victims were subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them, Ershad added.

