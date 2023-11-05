Authorities set off on inspection ride along Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway

A train bound for Cox's Bazar set off from Chattogram as part of a route inspection in the lead-up to the opening of the long-awaited railway connecting the coastal cities.

The train departed from Chattogram rail station at 9:15 am on Sunday. Government Inspector of Bangladesh Railway Ruhul Quader Azad said at 11:15 am that they were nearing Dohazari, and the train was running smoothly.

During the trip, the train crossed the recently repaired Kalurghat Bridge around 9:45 am.