Authorities set off on inspection ride along Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway

A train bound for Cox's Bazar set off from Chattogram as part of a route inspection in the lead-up to the opening of the long-awaited railway connecting the coastal cities.
The train departed from Chattogram rail station at 9:15 am on Sunday. Government Inspector of Bangladesh Railway Ruhul Quader Azad said at 11:15 am that they were nearing Dohazari, and the train was running smoothly.
During the trip, the train crossed the recently repaired Kalurghat Bridge around 9:45 am.
Ahead of the journey, Eastern Railway's General Manager Nazmul Islam said that this was an inspection to determine the railway's safety for train operations. He emphasised that it was not a trial run but rather an essential part of the inspection process.
The train comprises eight coaches en route to Cox's Bazar.
On Saturday, three engines made test trips across the Kalurghat bridge.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the new railway on Nov 11.
The Cox's Bazar railway line is a much-anticipated project that will establish rail links to the popular tourist destination. Originally designed as the 'Construction of Single Line Dual Gauge Track from Dohazari to Ramu to Cox's Bazar and from Ramu to Ghumdhum', the plan underwent alterations, and the railway is now being constructed from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu, covering a distance of 100.83 km.
The project's estimated cost is Tk 180.34 billion, with Tk 131.15 billion provided by the Asian Development Bank and the remaining Tk 41.19 billion funded by the government.
Land acquisition for the project involved approximately 1,365 acres in Cox's Bazar from Dohazari to Ramu.
Under the project, nine railway stations, four major bridges, 47 minor bridges, 149 box culverts, and 52 round culverts have been constructed.
Originally approved in 2010 by the government, the project estimated an initial cost of Tk 185.2 billion, with a planned completion date in December 2013.
Subsequently, the ADB agreed to finance the project and made an assessment, leading to a revised cost of over Tk 180 billion in 2017.
The project timeline was extended to June 2022 and later to June 2024 due to work disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.