Pori Moni testifies against businessman Nasir in attempted rape case

Actress Pori Moni has testified in court against businessman Nasir U Mahmood, Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shahidul Alam in a case over attempted rape and murder.

She did not complete the testimony at the hearing on Tuesday and Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Hemayet Uddin then set Jan 11 for her to continue.

During her testimony, she was supported by her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi and tribunal prosecutor Shahidul Islam Dhali. The actress had described the incident in her testimony, Surovi told reporters.

The three suspects in the case were indicted on May 18.

Pori Moni accused Nasir, a real estate businessman and former Uttara Club chief, of attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8 last year. Later on Jun 18, she filed a case over the incident with Savar Police, where she also claimed that Omi had lured her to the club as part of a plan to assault her. A total of six suspects were accused in the case.