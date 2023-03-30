RAB arrests co-accused of Naogaon woman who died in custody 

The suspect confessed to swindling job-seekers out of hundreds of thousands of taka by using a fake Facebook ID of Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who works at the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office.

Enamul alleged Al Amin and Jasmine duped unemployed people by promising them jobs through the fake social media ID.

He filed a case against them under the Digital Security Act at Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi after Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24.

The RAB said it picked up Jasmine, 45, an office assistant at the land office in Chandipur union under the Sadar Upazila, for quizzing around 10am on Mar 22.