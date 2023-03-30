    বাংলা

    RAB arrests co-accused of Naogaon woman who died in custody 

    A joint secretary filed a case against Sultana Jasmine and Al Amin, accusing them of fraud, after her death in RAB custody

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 March 2023, 07:14 PM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 07:14 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a co-accused of the woman who died in custody in Naogaon after her detention on fraud allegations made by a joint secretary.

    Al Amin, 32, a mobile banking agent in the northern district, was arrested in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur on Tuesday, the RAB said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The suspect confessed to swindling job-seekers out of hundreds of thousands of taka by using a fake Facebook ID of Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who works at the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office.

    Enamul alleged Al Amin and Jasmine duped unemployed people by promising them jobs through the fake social media ID.

    He filed a case against them under the Digital Security Act at Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi after Jasmine died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Mar 24.

    The RAB said it picked up Jasmine, 45, an office assistant at the land office in Chandipur union under the Sadar Upazila, for quizzing around 10am on Mar 22.

    It claimed she fell ill immediately after her detention in the presence of Enamul.

    Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured in custody, questioning the whereabouts of Jasmine for hours after she was picked up.

    Legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra has alleged violation of the law in the detention of Jasmine.

    It demanded the formation of a commission to identify those responsible for her death, questioning the fraud allegation brought by the joint secretary.

    The High Court sought the post-mortem report on Jasmine and the names of the officers involved in her quizzing.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests 43 teens in Dhaka with links to mugging, drug peddling
    43 teens held in Dhaka with links to crimes
    The RAB surveilled the teen gang after a spike in mugging incidents in parts of Dhaka
    Siddique Bazar blast: RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris
    RAB rewards a dog for sniffing out bodies from debris
    The dog is getting the ‘RAB Director General’s Award’ for contribution to rescue work
    RAB arrests nine militants in Bandarban
    RAB arrests 9 militants in Bandarban
    The arrestees include Didar Hossain Champai, training commander of the Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya
    Sultana Jasmine
    HC seeks autopsy report on woman who died in custody
    It also asks which officers were involved in the quizzing of Sultana Jasmine, an employee of a land office in Naogaon

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley