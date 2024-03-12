    বাংলা

    Woman dies, 8 injured in two separate road accidents in Dhaka

    The woman was killed in an accident in Shahbagh, while eight were injured in a microbus crash in Mohakhali

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 11:34 AM

    A woman has died in an accident in Dhaka’s Shahbagh while eight others on a microbus have been injured in a road crash in Mohakhali.

    The dead woman, aged around 50, suffered injuries after being hit by a bus operated by Savar Paribahan in front of the Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh around 8:30am on Tuesday.

    The identity of the woman could not be confirmed as of the afternoon, said Mostazirul Islam, chief of Shahbagh Police Station. The injured are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    “The bus rammed the woman and she was declared dead upon her arrival at DMCH.”

    Police seized the bus and apprehended the driver’s assistant. They are doing everything possible to identify the victim, he said.

    Meanwhile, a Narail-bound microbus crashed into a flyover railing after it veered out of control outside the Setu Bhaban in Mohakhali around 6am. Eight people, including the driver, were injured in the incident.

    Md Kayes, a migrant worker returned from Saudi Arabia, and his relatives were travelling home to Narail from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport when their vehicle crashed, Fire Service official Abdul Hannan said.

    “The microbus suddenly rammed into the flyover railing. The front portion of the vehicle was smashed and everyone on the microbus suffered injuries.’

    The Fire Service freed four trapped in the vehicle and sent the injured to DMCH before removing the vehicle from the scene, Hannan said.

