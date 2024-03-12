Woman dies, 8 injured in two separate road accidents in Dhaka

A woman has died in an accident in Dhaka’s Shahbagh while eight others on a microbus have been injured in a road crash in Mohakhali.

The dead woman, aged around 50, suffered injuries after being hit by a bus operated by Savar Paribahan in front of the Aziz Super Market in Shahbagh around 8:30am on Tuesday.

The identity of the woman could not be confirmed as of the afternoon, said Mostazirul Islam, chief of Shahbagh Police Station. The injured are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

“The bus rammed the woman and she was declared dead upon her arrival at DMCH.”

Police seized the bus and apprehended the driver’s assistant. They are doing everything possible to identify the victim, he said.