Autopsy finds 25 knife wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body, police say

Police have said AFM Kamal, former health secretary of BNP’s Sylhet district unit allegedly murdered over a business dispute, was stabbed 25 times according to the autopsy report.
Pathologists found 16 stab wounds on his left arm, two under his left armpit, one left of his chest and six on his left leg, said Deputy Commissioner (north) Azbahar Ali Sheikh of Sylhet Metropolitan Police on Monday.
Kamal, 45, was knifed to death in Sylhet city's Barabazar area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He was a resident of Subidbazar area. Kamal was the former publicity secretary of district Chhatra Dal and GS of Sylhet Law College.
Police said Kamal was travelling by car when assailants arrived on two motorcycles, stopped the vehicle and attacked him. Critically injured, Kamal was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.
The body was handed over to Kamal’s family after autopsy and was being taken to Jalalabad’s Alinagar area in Sylhet, the police officer said.
“We are trying to apprehend the killers and have already collected CCTV camera footage,” he added.
Police had earlier arrested Chhatra Dal leader Raju, identified by a single name, and were interrogating him.
Following the murder, angry leaders and activists of Mahanagar Chhatra Dal brought out a procession, brandishing sticks, at around 11 am. They clashed with Chhatra League activists in the Rikabi Bazar area.
A billboard with photos of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina, shutters of some shops and a private car were vandalised near Nazrul Auditorium in Rikabi Bazar during the clash. A motorcycle was also set on fire before officers from Kotwali Police Station brought the situation under control, said Azbahar Ali.
Shortly after that, the Awami League leaders held a rally near the auditorium protesting the vandalism of Bangabandhu's photo.
Kamal used to run a travel agency, Azbahar said. Police came to know that he was embroiled in a dispute with some people over the business.
On Oct 15, the two sides clashed near Al-Marjan Shopping Centre in Zindabazar area over the dispute. The following day, BNP leader Azizur Rahman Samrat filed a case with Kotwali Police Station against Kamal and others.