Autopsy finds 25 knife wounds on BNP leader Kamal’s body, police say

Police have said AFM Kamal, former health secretary of BNP’s Sylhet district unit allegedly murdered over a business dispute, was stabbed 25 times according to the autopsy report.

Pathologists found 16 stab wounds on his left arm, two under his left armpit, one left of his chest and six on his left leg, said Deputy Commissioner (north) Azbahar Ali Sheikh of Sylhet Metropolitan Police on Monday.

Kamal, 45, was knifed to death in Sylhet city's Barabazar area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He was a resident of Subidbazar area. Kamal was the former publicity secretary of district Chhatra Dal and GS of Sylhet Law College.

Police said Kamal was travelling by car when assailants arrived on two motorcycles, stopped the vehicle and attacked him. Critically injured, Kamal was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.