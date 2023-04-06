Awami League leader accused of raping a teenage girl in Tangail

A teenage girl has started a rape case against local Awami League leader Golam Kibria Boro Moni, elder brother of Tangail-2 MP Tanvir Hasan Soto Monir.
The girl filed the case at Tangail Sadar Police Station on Wednesday night, said Md Abu Salam Mia, chief of the police station.
Kibria, 48, is the general secretary of the Bus-Minibus Owners Association in Tangail and senior vice-president of the Awami League’s Sadar unit. His wife Nigar Aftab, who allegedly beat the girl, has also been named in the case.
Denying the rape allegation, Kibria said the case was filed to disgrace him politically.
Inspector Md Habibur Rahman has been assigned to the case. The victim has been sent to Tangail General Hospital for a medical test, according to the police.
A three-member medical board, led by a gynaecologist, has been formed to conduct the medical test, said hospital supervisor Khandakar Sadiqur Rahman.
The girl alleged that she spoke to Kibria, a relative, on her mobile phone and WhatsApp over a property dispute with her brother. Kibria promised her a solution and asked her to meet at a 10-storey building at Adalat Para in Tangail town, according to the case documents.
The girl alleged that Kibria confined her to a room on the third floor of the building after she spurned his sexual propositions. He then raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
Kibria also threatened to publish the photos taken during the incident and raped her again, according to the case documents.
The victim said she became pregnant, a revelation that prompted Kibria to pressure her to have an abortion. After the girl refused, Kibria picked her up on Mar 29 and raped her again in captivity. His wife beat her at the scene.
The victim was taken home after she fell sick that night. She has since received multiple threats from Kibria. She cited physical and mental stress as the reason for the delay in filing the lawsuit.
“The plaintiff has been sent to the court to complete the required formalities. Necessary steps will be taken following the court’s decision,” said Md Sarwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle).
“The law enforcers are trying to arrest the criminals.”