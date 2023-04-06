Awami League leader accused of raping a teenage girl in Tangail

The girl alleged that Kibria confined her to a room on the third floor of the building after she spurned his sexual propositions. He then raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Kibria also threatened to publish the photos taken during the incident and raped her again, according to the case documents.

The victim said she became pregnant, a revelation that prompted Kibria to pressure her to have an abortion. After the girl refused, Kibria picked her up on Mar 29 and raped her again in captivity. His wife beat her at the scene.

The victim was taken home after she fell sick that night. She has since received multiple threats from Kibria. She cited physical and mental stress as the reason for the delay in filing the lawsuit.

“The plaintiff has been sent to the court to complete the required formalities. Necessary steps will be taken following the court’s decision,” said Md Sarwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle).

“The law enforcers are trying to arrest the criminals.”