Court orders further investigation into case against Prothom Alo reporter Rozina

On Oct 11 last year, the case's investigation officer Inspector Morshed Hossain Khan submitted the final report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka, relieving Rozina of the charges.

No truth was found in the complaint filed against Rozina, Khan said in the report.

On May 17 last year, Rozina was confined to a room at the Secretariat’s Health Services Division for more than five hours over allegations of spiriting away important government documents and taking photos of the papers.

Rozina denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted because of her reports on alleged irregularities in the health ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her family also complained that she was physically harassed while being held at the Secretariat.

Rozina was handed over to police that night. She was taken to Shahbagh Police Station from the Secretariat. She was freed on bail on May 23.

The arrest of Rozina drew condemnation from media activists and rights organisations. The Human Rights Watch said the detention of Rozina was a “major strike against media freedom”.