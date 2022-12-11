ASK condemns ‘forcible checking of data on mobile phone’ of commuters ahead of BNP rally

Rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra or ASK has condemned police and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League for carrying out “unlawful and unconstitutional” checking of mobile phone information to make sure whether a commuter is heading to a BNP rally on Saturday.

http://bdnews24.com reported on Saturday that members of Chhatra League, a unit of the governing party, had assaulted at least 12 opposition supporters on the Dhaka University campus after scrutinising their phones for information on whether they were heading to the rally, which took place at the Golapbagh ground in the city.

The assaulted men were later handed over to police.

“Privacy is one of the fundamental rights of an individual, guaranteed in Article 43 of the Constitution. Actions that violate one's privacy are unlawful and unconstitutional,” reads a statement issued by ASK on Saturday.